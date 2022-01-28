Economy

14:01 28.01.2022

Energoatom, EDF plan to sign agreement on cooperation in development of nuclear energy

2 min read
Energoatom, EDF plan to sign agreement on cooperation in development of nuclear energy

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom plans to sign an agreement with the French operator of nuclear power plants Electricite de France SA (EDF) on cooperation in the development of nuclear energy, Head of the company Petro Kotin has said.

"Today, we are preparing a memorandum with EDF on cooperation in the development of nuclear energy in Ukraine and in the world. A lot of issues are being worked out there regarding the current operation of units, equipment modernization, personnel training, as well as the development of nuclear facilities in the future. Now we have provided them with our version of the memorandum, they are considering it," Kotin said in a commentary to Energy Reform during a visit to the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility.

He said he met with Head of EDF Jean-Bernard Levy at a nuclear exhibition in Paris (November-December 2021), where it was agreed on the need to establish cooperation.

According to Kotin, it can become fruitful and profitable for both companies.

"EDF is the world's largest operator of nuclear power plants. If we produced 86 billion kWh last year, which is the highest result in the last six years, then they produced 360 billion kWh. But we are the second in terms of electricity production in Europe, except for the Russian Federation," the head of Energoatom said.

At the same time, he admitted that cooperation with EDF could eventually extend to the development of small modular reactors in Ukraine.

"Now this issue is dealt with by many companies, all large organizations that have expertise in this area. Some have conceptual solutions at the stage of coordination with regulatory authorities, many are still at the concept stage," Kotin explained, adding that "the horizon for the use of small modular reactors is another six-eight years."

As reported with reference to Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma, Ukraine plans to cooperate with French EDF, in particular, in the construction of new units of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country.

EDF operates more than 70 nuclear reactors, including 58 in France, and is among the world's largest nuclear power plant operators. In addition, EDF owns stakes in generating companies in many European countries, the USA, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, India, and Morocco.

Tags: #edf #energoatom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:19 22.11.2021
Westinghouse, Energoatom sign two agreements to start projects for construction of two reactors at Khmelnytsky NPP

Westinghouse, Energoatom sign two agreements to start projects for construction of two reactors at Khmelnytsky NPP

18:30 31.08.2021
Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

14:30 20.08.2021
Energoatom fully prepares CSFSF for operation, awaiting permission from regulator in coming days – Kotin

Energoatom fully prepares CSFSF for operation, awaiting permission from regulator in coming days – Kotin

13:30 11.06.2021
Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

17:43 27.05.2021
Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

15:14 20.05.2021
Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

12:02 13.04.2021
Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

14:18 15.03.2021
Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

11:32 09.03.2021
Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

17:30 17.02.2021
Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Business to continue to operate in Ukraine even if military invasion happens – EBA survey

NBU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3%, in 2022 to 3.4%

Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

LATEST

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Business to continue to operate in Ukraine even if military invasion happens – EBA survey

NEFCO Corporation buys 13.74% in Bank Lviv

Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

NBU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3%, in 2022 to 3.4%

Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Shmyhal expects to sign ACAA agreement with EU in 2022

Ukrainian delegation to discuss economic cooperation with France in Paris

Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD