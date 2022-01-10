Economy

16:25 10.01.2022

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

2 min read
Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in 2021 accelerated to 10% from 5% in 2020 and 4.1% in 2019, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, in December this year, inflation fell to 0.6% from 0.8% in November, while in December last it was even higher - 0.9%.

Underlying inflation for the past month amounted to 0.4% compared to 0.8% in November and 0.3% in December 2020, which brought its value for 2021 as a whole to 7.9% against 4.5% a year earlier.

As specified by the statistics department, in the consumer market in December prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.2%. The prices for eggs and vegetables increased the most (by 10.0% and 9.1%), prices for lard, milk and dairy products, cereals, rice, bread, beef, pasta, butter (by 3.0-1.3%). At the same time, fruits, sugar, sunflower oil, poultry fell in price (by 3.9-0.6%).

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 0.2%, while tobacco products rose in price by 1%, alcoholic beverages fell in price by 0.6%.

Clothes and footwear fell in price by an average of 3.6%, including clothing - by 4%, footwear - by 3.3%.

Transport prices went down by 0.2%, primarily due to a 3% drop in the cost of fuel and lubricating oils. At the same time, fares for rail and road passenger transport increased by 1.4% and 1.1%.

Tags: #inflation #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

17:56 10.01.2022
Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

14:42 10.01.2022
NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

10:24 10.01.2022
Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

14:26 08.01.2022
Some 3,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,942 recoveries, 76 deaths recorded in Ukraine per day

Some 3,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,942 recoveries, 76 deaths recorded in Ukraine per day

12:42 07.01.2022
Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

12:09 05.01.2022
Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

11:14 05.01.2022
Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

10:57 05.01.2022
Ukraine records 4,571 new cases of COVID-19, 8,439 recoveries, 273 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 4,571 new cases of COVID-19, 8,439 recoveries, 273 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

20:35 04.01.2022
New artifacts of Roman Empire times found in north of Lviv region

New artifacts of Roman Empire times found in north of Lviv region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches 50 new wells in 2021

USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

LATEST

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

DTEK accepting two more vessels with 158,000 tonnes of American coal in ports

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches 50 new wells in 2021

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches push-notifications to check credit history in Diia

USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

Zelensky signs law abolishing labels on audiovisual works

Stefanishyna: Cancellation of moratorium in absence of timber market to simplify export of round timber

Top managers of Ukrainian large industrial companies sum up outcomes of 2021

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD