Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in 2021 accelerated to 10% from 5% in 2020 and 4.1% in 2019, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, in December this year, inflation fell to 0.6% from 0.8% in November, while in December last it was even higher - 0.9%.

Underlying inflation for the past month amounted to 0.4% compared to 0.8% in November and 0.3% in December 2020, which brought its value for 2021 as a whole to 7.9% against 4.5% a year earlier.

As specified by the statistics department, in the consumer market in December prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.2%. The prices for eggs and vegetables increased the most (by 10.0% and 9.1%), prices for lard, milk and dairy products, cereals, rice, bread, beef, pasta, butter (by 3.0-1.3%). At the same time, fruits, sugar, sunflower oil, poultry fell in price (by 3.9-0.6%).

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 0.2%, while tobacco products rose in price by 1%, alcoholic beverages fell in price by 0.6%.

Clothes and footwear fell in price by an average of 3.6%, including clothing - by 4%, footwear - by 3.3%.

Transport prices went down by 0.2%, primarily due to a 3% drop in the cost of fuel and lubricating oils. At the same time, fares for rail and road passenger transport increased by 1.4% and 1.1%.