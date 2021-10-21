Economy

16:03 21.10.2021

Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

1 min read
Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, hopes that Ukraine will receive the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of EUR 600 million in late October - early November.

"I can confirm for sure that already this month, or at the very beginning of November, we will receive the second tranche in the amount of EUR 600 million," Stefanishyna told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

Tags: #stefanishyna #eu #ukraine #assistance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:52 21.10.2021
Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

12:44 21.10.2021
Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

12:27 21.10.2021
Ukraine may start exporting green hydrogen to EU by 2024 – FM

Ukraine may start exporting green hydrogen to EU by 2024 – FM

12:26 21.10.2021
Ukraine expects EU membership perspective – Kuleba

Ukraine expects EU membership perspective – Kuleba

10:04 21.10.2021
Ukraine records 22,415 new COVID-19 cases, 546 related deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 22,415 new COVID-19 cases, 546 related deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

10:09 20.10.2021
Ukraine records 18,913 new COVID-19 cases, 495 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 18,913 new COVID-19 cases, 495 related deaths in past 24 hours

17:18 19.10.2021
USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

15:28 19.10.2021
Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

12:47 19.10.2021
In case of exclusion of Ukraine from 'green zone,' some EU countries may restrict entry for tourists – MFA

In case of exclusion of Ukraine from 'green zone,' some EU countries may restrict entry for tourists – MFA

11:26 19.10.2021
EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

LATEST

Rada passes at second reading bill on development of biomethane production

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

Ukraine can end gas imports within five years – Naftogaz head

Rada passes at first reading draft state budget 2022

Naftogaz plans to increase production by 1.8 times over 10 years, to 24 bcm – Vitrenko

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for receiving IMF tranche of $700 mln under SBA program – President's advisor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD