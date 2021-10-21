Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, hopes that Ukraine will receive the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of EUR 600 million in late October - early November.

"I can confirm for sure that already this month, or at the very beginning of November, we will receive the second tranche in the amount of EUR 600 million," Stefanishyna told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.