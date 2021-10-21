Economy

11:20 21.10.2021

Ukraine can end gas imports within five years – Naftogaz head

2 min read
Ukraine can end gas imports within five years – Naftogaz head

Ukraine will be able to fully supply itself with gas and abandon gas imports within five years, Chairman of the Naftogaz Executive Board Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"We can achieve this goal within five years thanks to three major factors. We have huge potential, and we are inspired by the example," he said.

Vitrenko said that increasing biogas production is also an extremely important area of development for Ukraine.

"Coming back to the bigger picture, in order to be self-sufficient, in addition to increasing natural gas production, we need to substantially increase production of biogas. It is sustainable and environmentally friendly. Ukraine has huge potential for biogas production as the largest country in Europe by land area. Land here is much cheaper than in Western Europe. We have huge potential for solar farms or wind farms and for biomass production. We have a very developed agricultural sector, which is also important for biogas production," he said.

The Naftogaz head also highlighted that improvements in energy efficiency would help Ukraine achieve energy independence.

"Ukraine is two times less energy efficient that the average East European country. Maybe some would say this is good for the energy industry because Ukrainians consume a lot of natural gas. However, in order to achieve energy independence, Ukraine must reduce inefficient energy costs. The cheapest and the most reliable energy is the energy that you don't waste," he said.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 21.10.2021
Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

15:44 20.10.2021
Naftogaz plans to increase production by 1.8 times over 10 years, to 24 bcm – Vitrenko

Naftogaz plans to increase production by 1.8 times over 10 years, to 24 bcm – Vitrenko

15:21 19.10.2021
Naftogaz sees perspective in field of CO2 capture in Ukraine

Naftogaz sees perspective in field of CO2 capture in Ukraine

11:51 19.10.2021
Naftogaz intends to increase oil production – chairman of board

Naftogaz intends to increase oil production – chairman of board

09:40 19.10.2021
Yuriy Vitrenko: We understand how to pass through this heating season even in the worst circumstances

Yuriy Vitrenko: We understand how to pass through this heating season even in the worst circumstances

15:46 18.10.2021
Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

10:04 18.10.2021
Naftogaz simulates different scenarios for heating season – Vitrenko

Naftogaz simulates different scenarios for heating season – Vitrenko

16:48 15.10.2021
Naftogaz simulates different scenarios for heating season - Vitrenko

Naftogaz simulates different scenarios for heating season - Vitrenko

16:38 15.10.2021
Difference between Ukrgazvydobuvannia current production and public gas consumption 0.5-1 bcm - Vitrenko

Difference between Ukrgazvydobuvannia current production and public gas consumption 0.5-1 bcm - Vitrenko

10:53 12.10.2021
Congressional Ukraine Caucus supports open tender for Naftogaz supervisory board

Congressional Ukraine Caucus supports open tender for Naftogaz supervisory board

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

LATEST

Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

Ukraine may start exporting green hydrogen to EU by 2024 – FM

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

Rada passes at first reading draft state budget 2022

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for receiving IMF tranche of $700 mln under SBA program – President's advisor

Rada passes at second reading bill on NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD