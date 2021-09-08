Economy

12:58 08.09.2021

Parliament legalizes virtual assets

1 min read
Parliament legalizes virtual assets

Bill No. 3637 on virtual assets was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada at the second reading on Wednesday, and it was supported by 276 MPs.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in Telegram that currently the daily turnover of virtual assets in Ukraine is UAH 1 billion, but all this is in the shadows. Thus, international exchanges are not able to enter Ukraine. Taxes are not paid on any transactions with virtual assets.

"Thanks to the [adopted] bill, this will be settled. Favorable conditions will be created that will allow companies to register in Ukraine, and not abroad. The budget will receive taxes, and entrepreneurs feel protected. Only a few countries in the world have legalized crypto assets – Germany, Luxembourg, and Singapore. Ukraine will be one of them," he said.

"Now virtual assets have become an object of civil rights, an object of civil circulation. However, there is a lot of work ahead. During the year we must amend the Civil Code and, of course... the tax code, develop by-laws," the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said.

 

Tags: #virtual_assets
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%

Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

Rada passes law on industrial parks

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine completes acquisition of telecom provider Vega

Ukraine preparing to issue govt bonds for $748 mln to develop mortgage

Volumes of partner deliveries by Ukrposhta growing – CEO

Dragon Capital downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%

Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

American Chamber urges Rada, PM to discuss any legislative changes significant for investors with business

Rada passes law on industrial parks

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD