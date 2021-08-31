Economy

10:01 31.08.2021

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

ICU Investment Group has launched the ICU Trade mobile application, which allows you to buy and sell government domestic loan bonds in real time from all mobile devices.

According to the company's press release, this is the first such mobile application on the Ukrainian market.

ICU clarified that it is the mobile version of the ICU Trade online platform, which the company launched in October 2020, and is already available on App Store and Google Play.

"We are already working on adding all available securities on the local market to ICU Trade," founder of ICU Kostiantyn Stetsenko is quoted as saying.

According to the release, ICU Trade allows you to view detailed information about available government bonds, buy/sell them with instant settlements, control the movement of funds and account balances, and withdraw funds to your bank account 24/7.

At the same time, ICU analyst Mykhailo Demkiv clarified on Facebook that bonds can only be bought during business hours and on the secondary market. Among the positives moments of the application, he also noted low commissions - from UAH 10 per operation. According to him, one can buy bonds from one unit, but "by all accounts" - from UAH 50,000, while his colleague Taras Kotovych considers it possible to start from UAH 10,000.

ICU Group, founded in 2006 by ING specialists, is an independent financial group providing brokerage, asset management and private equity services, specializing in the Central and Eastern European markets. ICU manages assets in the amount of more than $ 500 million; in Ukraine it is among the leaders in terms of the amount of assets under management. The owners and partners of the group are Makar Paseniuk and Kostiantyn Stetsenko.

Tags: #icu #trade #bonds
