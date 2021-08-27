Economy

12:58 27.08.2021

BSTDB will offer its member countries to capitalize bank for EUR 250 mln

2 min read
BSTDB will offer its member countries to capitalize bank for EUR 250 mln

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB, Thessaloniki, Greece) at the next meeting of the Board of Directors in September will offer its member countries to add EUR 250 million to its capital to increase the bank's capabilities and efficiency, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin has said.

"Such additional capitalization will show the rating agencies that the member countries are ready to help and support the bank," Pankin said at a meeting with journalists in Thessaloniki.

According to him, additional capitalization increases the chances of raising the rating, which has been at the "A-" level for a long time with a positive outlook.

The president of the bank added that with the current capital of the BSTDB, its portfolio of projects of EUR 2.3 billion is also close to the ceiling, which is about EUR 2.6 billion.

Pankin noted that the BSTDB, like any other similar development bank, would be happy to increase capital by a larger amount - EUR 3-4 billion, which would allow it to participate in projects with participation in the capital of companies, however, it understands the difficulties of the member countries with their deficit budgets.

The bank told the agency it will be about increasing the subscribed capital by EUR 700-800 million, while direct investments or additional paid-in capital will amount to about a third - EUR 250 million.

BSTDB is an international organization uniting 11 states of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation organization. The shares of Turkey, Russia and Greece in the capital are 16.5% each, Romania - 14%, Ukraine and Bulgaria - 13.5% each, Azerbaijan - 5%, Albania - 2%, Armenia - 1%, Georgia and Moldova - each 0.5%. The bank aims to promote economic cooperation, trade and cooperation of the countries of the Black Sea region. The bank's charter capital is EUR 3.45 billion, and its long-term credit ratings are "A-" from S&P and "A2" from Moody's.

Tags: #pankin #bstdb
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:06 16.07.2021
BSTDB President Dmytro Pankin: The Bank plans to create more new projects with further involvement of external parties to participate in financing

BSTDB President Dmytro Pankin: The Bank plans to create more new projects with further involvement of external parties to participate in financing

18:19 08.07.2021
lnvitation for expression of interest from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

lnvitation for expression of interest from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

13:17 20.04.2021
BSTDB Helps Improve Bulgarian Airport Infrastructure

BSTDB Helps Improve Bulgarian Airport Infrastructure

13:21 17.12.2020
BSTDB triples its project portfolio in Ukraine in two years, ready for new projects – bank's president

BSTDB triples its project portfolio in Ukraine in two years, ready for new projects – bank's president

14:39 15.12.2020
President of the BSTDB Dmitry Pankin: The Bank has a solid pipeline of operations in Ukraine for the coming years

President of the BSTDB Dmitry Pankin: The Bank has a solid pipeline of operations in Ukraine for the coming years

12:26 09.12.2020
BSTDB grants EUR 10 mln loan to Novopecherska school for new building in UNIT.City

BSTDB grants EUR 10 mln loan to Novopecherska school for new building in UNIT.City

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

GTSOU to offer services in managing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - head of company jokes

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

LATEST

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

DTEK Energy, Centrenergo agree to supply 75,000 tonnes of coal from U.S. in coming months

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

GTSOU to offer services in managing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - head of company jokes

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

Marchenko: lockdowns depends on public awareness of vaccination

Ukrzaliznytsia to enhance passenger transportation management with Deutsche Bahn team in 2022

Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD