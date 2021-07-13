NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) plans to begin in the near future the gradual lifting of restrictions on the purchase of foreign currency by businesses without obligations, said Deputy Head of the NBU Yuriy Heletei.

"We are ready to move on towards currency liberalization. This is our absolute priority. The next important step will be to remove the requirement for businesses to buy foreign currency against obligations," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The deputy head of the National Bank noted that, in the opinion of the regulator's team, such a decision will have a greater impact on the foreign exchange market than the latest liberalization measures.

"Now we are actively discussing this topic and finalizing the discussion on modality. The removal of this restriction will be gradual, but it will happen. This decision will be approved by us shortly," Heletei added.