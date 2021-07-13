Economy

17:44 13.07.2021

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

1 min read
NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) plans to begin in the near future the gradual lifting of restrictions on the purchase of foreign currency by businesses without obligations, said Deputy Head of the NBU Yuriy Heletei.

"We are ready to move on towards currency liberalization. This is our absolute priority. The next important step will be to remove the requirement for businesses to buy foreign currency against obligations," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The deputy head of the National Bank noted that, in the opinion of the regulator's team, such a decision will have a greater impact on the foreign exchange market than the latest liberalization measures.

"Now we are actively discussing this topic and finalizing the discussion on modality. The removal of this restriction will be gradual, but it will happen. This decision will be approved by us shortly," Heletei added.

Tags: #nbu #currency
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:31 02.07.2021
Director of NBU credit support department Novakovsky resigns following his colleagues

Director of NBU credit support department Novakovsky resigns following his colleagues

13:58 29.06.2021
Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

14:38 26.05.2021
Ukrainians sell $1.1 bln more foreign currency than buy since early 2021

Ukrainians sell $1.1 bln more foreign currency than buy since early 2021

18:51 19.05.2021
NBU memo on interchanging rates not to reduce acquiring for retailers – Retail Association

NBU memo on interchanging rates not to reduce acquiring for retailers – Retail Association

12:30 18.05.2021
Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

18:30 20.04.2021
NBU sends UAH 24.4 bln of profit to state budget

NBU sends UAH 24.4 bln of profit to state budget

15:52 19.04.2021
NBU to keep account of central counterparty in hryvnia – NBU governor

NBU to keep account of central counterparty in hryvnia – NBU governor

11:06 19.04.2021
NBU to finalize bill on improving corporate governance in banks – NBU governor

NBU to finalize bill on improving corporate governance in banks – NBU governor

18:48 15.04.2021
Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

17:45 15.04.2021
Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

LATEST

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

Merkel expects gas transport across Ukraine to be continued after 2024

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

European Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for 6 months

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.2%, remains 9.5% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

More than half of contracts for state defense procurement of 2021 concluded last year – Urusky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD