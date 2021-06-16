Cabinet to offer Rada to allocate additional UAH 1.4 bln for program to combat COVID-19, in particular for vaccines procurement – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will propose to the Verkhovna Rada to allocate an additional UAH 1.4 billion for the program to combat coronavirus, in particular for the purchase of vaccines, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed.

"The government will propose to the Verkhovna Rada to allocate an additional UAH 1.4 billion for the program to combat coronavirus, and in particular for the purchase of vaccines. Today we have approved a relevant bill to avoid further funding problems," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister recalled that in total there are agreements in Ukraine for the supply of more than 40 million doses in 2021, some of these supplies have already been paid for, and advance payments are being made for the other part.

"An additional UAH 1.4 billion will be directed to a special budget fund from customs clearance of cars with European license plates," he added.