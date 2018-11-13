Money supply in Ukraine 0.4% down in Oct

Money supply in Ukraine in October 2018 decreased by 0.4% and amounted to UAH 1.245 trillion, the corresponding preliminary data of monetary statistics have been posted on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the central bank, the amount of cash in circulation outside banks during this period increased by 0.1% and amounted to UAH 347.718 billion.

In general, since the beginning of 2018, money supply has increased by 3%.

In October, the volume of hryvnia loans to individuals grew by 2.2%, to UAH 131.4 billion. In general, the credit portfolio of banks in the national currency in October rose by 0.5%, to UAH 618.8 billion.

The corporate sector preferred loans in foreign currency, their volume in U.S. dollar terms grew by 1.5%, to $14.9 billion, while the volume of loans in the national currency remained almost at the level of the previous month and amounted to UAH 485 billion.

In October, the corporate sector increased the volume of deposits in the national currency by 1.1%, to UAH 246.4 billion, while the volume of foreign currency deposits decreased by 2%, to $5.2 billion.

The volume of foreign currency deposits of the population (in dollar equivalent) grew by 1%, to $8.7 billion. At the same time, the amount of household deposits in the national currency decreased by 0.8%, to UAH 256.8 billion.

In October, hryvnia deposit rates for the corporate sector increased by 0.6 percentage points, to 13.6% per annum.

Rates on hryvnia deposits of individuals were up by 0.3 percentage points, to 11% per annum.