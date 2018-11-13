Economy

11:58 13.11.2018

Money supply in Ukraine 0.4% down in Oct

2 min read
Money supply in Ukraine 0.4% down in Oct

Money supply in Ukraine in October 2018 decreased by 0.4% and amounted to UAH 1.245 trillion, the corresponding preliminary data of monetary statistics have been posted on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the central bank, the amount of cash in circulation outside banks during this period increased by 0.1% and amounted to UAH 347.718 billion.

In general, since the beginning of 2018, money supply has increased by 3%.

In October, the volume of hryvnia loans to individuals grew by 2.2%, to UAH 131.4 billion. In general, the credit portfolio of banks in the national currency in October rose by 0.5%, to UAH 618.8 billion.

The corporate sector preferred loans in foreign currency, their volume in U.S. dollar terms grew by 1.5%, to $14.9 billion, while the volume of loans in the national currency remained almost at the level of the previous month and amounted to UAH 485 billion.

In October, the corporate sector increased the volume of deposits in the national currency by 1.1%, to UAH 246.4 billion, while the volume of foreign currency deposits decreased by 2%, to $5.2 billion.

The volume of foreign currency deposits of the population (in dollar equivalent) grew by 1%, to $8.7 billion. At the same time, the amount of household deposits in the national currency decreased by 0.8%, to UAH 256.8 billion.

In October, hryvnia deposit rates for the corporate sector increased by 0.6 percentage points, to 13.6% per annum.

Rates on hryvnia deposits of individuals were up by 0.3 percentage points, to 11% per annum.

Tags: #money
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Money stock in Ukraine 6.9% up in Dec 2017 - NBU

Finance ministry draws up three-stage plan for monetization of subsidies

Money supply in Ukraine 1.3% up in March - NBU

Money stock in Ukraine 5.4% up, cash 8.9% up in Dec - NBU

Money laundering council established in Ukraine

NBU registers iBox Money Transfer intl system

NBU registers British intl system Sigue Money Transfer

NBU plans to permit non-bank financial institutions to issue electronic money

Public service agency proposes that govt takes measures to prevent return of Kyoto protocol's money

Cabinet asks Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe bogus firm winning tender for UAH 480 mln of 'Kyoto money'

LATEST

Two new Chinese drilling rigs for Ukrgazvydobuvannia arrive in Ukraine

Economy Ministry proposes to tighten license conditions for tour operators

Naftogaz top manager Vitrenko will focus on relations with Gazprom, development strategy of Ukrnafta

Energoatom agrees on cooperation with Finnish maker of diesel generator sets Wärtsilä

Naftogaz and EBRD sign memo of cooperation on methane emissions reduction

Naftogaz confident in validity of its claims on new arbitration with Gazprom in Stockholm - Vitrenko

Cadogan will get $1.72 mln for transfer of 15% in shale gas project in western Ukraine to Nadra Ukrainy

Ukraine's economy makes it possible to refrain from taking loans from IFIs, if not for peak payments on old debts - Poroshenko

U.S. hails Ukraine's efforts to develop energy sector, ready to help - Perry

U.S. committed to opposing Nord Stream 2, TurkStream – U.S. energy secretary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD