Pivdenne Design Bureau signs contract with European company ISILaunch to launch Sich-2-30 into orbit

The Pivdenne (Yuzhnoye) Design Bureau has signed a contract with the European company ISILaunch (the Netherlands) to launch the Sich-2-30 (2-1) spacecraft into orbit, Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky said on his Facebook page on Monday.

"The launch of the satellite should take place from the launch pad of SpaceX [the United States] using the Falcon-9 launch vehicle. It is ISILaunch that has a corresponding agreement with this American company, which is authorized to sell services for the removal of the accompanying payload on this launch vehicle and provide the corresponding engineering services and material parts," he said.

According to him, an advance payment has already been made.

"The launch of the spacecraft is planned for December 2021 [reserve – January 2022]. However, I hope that this will happen in the year of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, and the task of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be completed," Urusky wrote.

He also noted that at present the Pivdenne Design Bureau together with the National Space Facilities Control and Test Center is carrying out all the necessary work to prepare the launch of Sich-2-30 and the ground segment.

"The launch and further use of this satellite will allow solving many urgent problems of socio-economic, environmental, informational, scientific and educational nature, as well as ensuring the realization of the interests of the state in the field of national security and defense," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in April 2021 designated the Pivdenne Design Bureau as the customer for the launch of the Sich-2-1 remote sensing spacecraft and its insurance.