Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine expects that the Ukrainian economy would resume growth in October-December 2020, Minister Ihor Petrashko has said.

"We expect the resumption of trade and production in the third quarter and the growth is expected in the fourth quarter," Petrashko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, the forecast took into account the fact that the number of patients with COVID-19 will not increase significantly, the minister said.