Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Yuriy Vitrenko, head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, dozens of Ukrainian parliamentarians and civil society leaders have addressed an open letter to the United States and European countries, in which they urge to maintain sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Nord Stream 2 remains a major geostrategic threat to Ukraine and Europe. We call on stakeholders in Washington, Berlin, and Brussels in a position of authority and responsibility to apply all means necessary to stop this project," the Naftogaz press service said, citing the letter.

According to it, the document expresses concern over the proposals of the U.S. Department of State, submitted to the Congress, to waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG (Switzerland), the management and employees of this company.

The authors of the letter remind that earlier U.S. President Joe Biden had already expressed his position on the inadmissibility of completing Nord Stream 2, calling it "a bad deal for Europe," the implementation of which will lead to increased energy dependence on Russia and destabilization in Ukraine.

Naftogaz said that the European Parliament also supports the immediate termination of the Russian project. Therefore, Ukrainian parliamentarians and civil society leaders appeal to Germany to stop construction.

"We support the U.S. and European calls on Germany to help stop this Russian geopolitical project [...] This diversionary pipeline threatens European unity, contradicts the climate goals, and subverts the EU's common energy policy," the letter said.

The authors of the letter remind that the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will not only lead to economic consequences, but will also embolden Russia in further military aggression against Ukraine.

"By hesitating to apply existing laws and impose sanctions on companies currently involved in Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying, the United States is sending a dangerous message to Russia, one that will affect Russian behavior far beyond Nord Stream 2," the letter said.

As reported, the State Department on Wednesday submitted to Congress a report on sanctions related to Nord Stream 2. According to the law, the U.S. administration must submit such reports to congressmen every three months. According to the report, the pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG is not subject to sanctions, as the administration decided that such restrictive measures were contrary to the national interests of the United States.

According to the U.S. media, the report says that the U.S. administration, as part of its opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project, has decided to impose sanctions against four Russian structures and four courts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that lifting sanctions on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be a defeat for the United States and President Biden personally.

Earlier, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov instructed the profile committee to consider a draft resolution on the parliament's appeal to the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to impose sanctions in connection with the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.