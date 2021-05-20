Economy

17:46 20.05.2021

Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

3 min read
Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Yuriy Vitrenko, head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, dozens of Ukrainian parliamentarians and civil society leaders have addressed an open letter to the United States and European countries, in which they urge to maintain sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Nord Stream 2 remains a major geostrategic threat to Ukraine and Europe. We call on stakeholders in Washington, Berlin, and Brussels in a position of authority and responsibility to apply all means necessary to stop this project," the Naftogaz press service said, citing the letter.

According to it, the document expresses concern over the proposals of the U.S. Department of State, submitted to the Congress, to waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG (Switzerland), the management and employees of this company.

The authors of the letter remind that earlier U.S. President Joe Biden had already expressed his position on the inadmissibility of completing Nord Stream 2, calling it "a bad deal for Europe," the implementation of which will lead to increased energy dependence on Russia and destabilization in Ukraine.

Naftogaz said that the European Parliament also supports the immediate termination of the Russian project. Therefore, Ukrainian parliamentarians and civil society leaders appeal to Germany to stop construction.

"We support the U.S. and European calls on Germany to help stop this Russian geopolitical project [...] This diversionary pipeline threatens European unity, contradicts the climate goals, and subverts the EU's common energy policy," the letter said.

The authors of the letter remind that the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will not only lead to economic consequences, but will also embolden Russia in further military aggression against Ukraine.

"By hesitating to apply existing laws and impose sanctions on companies currently involved in Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying, the United States is sending a dangerous message to Russia, one that will affect Russian behavior far beyond Nord Stream 2," the letter said.

As reported, the State Department on Wednesday submitted to Congress a report on sanctions related to Nord Stream 2. According to the law, the U.S. administration must submit such reports to congressmen every three months. According to the report, the pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG is not subject to sanctions, as the administration decided that such restrictive measures were contrary to the national interests of the United States.

According to the U.S. media, the report says that the U.S. administration, as part of its opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project, has decided to impose sanctions against four Russian structures and four courts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that lifting sanctions on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be a defeat for the United States and President Biden personally.

Earlier, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov instructed the profile committee to consider a draft resolution on the parliament's appeal to the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to impose sanctions in connection with the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:51 20.05.2021
Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

13:43 20.05.2021
Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

17:32 19.05.2021
Cabinet re-elects five incumbent members of Naftogaz board for up to year – PM

Cabinet re-elects five incumbent members of Naftogaz board for up to year – PM

14:08 19.05.2021
PSO for heat suppliers on gas market terminate after May 20 – PM

PSO for heat suppliers on gas market terminate after May 20 – PM

17:44 15.05.2021
Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

16:49 14.05.2021
Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

10:14 13.05.2021
France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

12:09 11.05.2021
Vitrenko intends to prepare Naftogaz for issue of eurobonds in Sept

Vitrenko intends to prepare Naftogaz for issue of eurobonds in Sept

12:56 07.05.2021
Change of Naftogaz head, without considering Supervisory Board, may harm Ukraine's intl image – Blinken

Change of Naftogaz head, without considering Supervisory Board, may harm Ukraine's intl image – Blinken

16:57 05.05.2021
Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

Rada appoints Kubrakov as infrastructure minister - 284 affirmative votes

LATEST

Ukrenergo Head Kudrytsky: Synchronization of Ukrainian energy system with European one set for 2023

Zelensky considers partnership with private investors necessary for Ukrzaliznytsia

AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Ukrposhta, Chinese Cainiao introduce tracking for shipments worth up to $2

Rada appoints Kubrakov as infrastructure minister - 284 affirmative votes

Antonov state-run enterprise demonstrates first fuselage of An-178T aircraft for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

MHP ends Q1 2021 with net profit of $1 mln

NBU memo on interchanging rates not to reduce acquiring for retailers – Retail Association

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD