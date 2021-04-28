Naftogaz cuts capex by 44.5% in 2020

Naftogaz Group reduced capital expenditures (capex) by 44.5% (or by UAH 12.193 billion) in 2020 compared to 2019, to UAH 15.044 billion.

As indicated in the consolidated statements of the group published on Tuesday, capex of the exploration and production segment was UAH 11.023 billion (a fall of 26.2% to 2019), oil midstream and downstream – UAH 1.185 billion (a fall of 35.4%), Ukrnafta – UAH 1.113 billion (a fall of 23%), gas storage – UAH 0.143 billion (a rise of 3.3 times), commerce – UAH 0.133 billion (a rise of 11.1 times), other – UAH 1.448 billion (a fall of 83.8%).

As reported, the consolidated net loss of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2020 amounted to UAH 19.002 billion compared to a net profit of UAH 63.294 billion in 2019. Excluding the results of the discontinued operations, including the Gas Transit Arbitration award of UAH 55.7 billion, the net profit was UAH 2.6 billion.

Naftogaz's revenues in 2020 grew by 27.1% (by UAH 41.184 billion) compared to 2019, to UAH 193.017 billion, including income from sales being UAH 159.234 billion (a rise of 6.3%), compensation for performing public service obligations totaling UAH 32.205 billion (a rise of 100%), and interest and other income reaching UAH 1.578 billion (a fall of 23.1%).

The net loss of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, as a separate legal entity, in 2020 amounted to UAH 18.002 billion versus UAH 50.658 billion of net profit for 2019. Net income last year decreased 32.1% compared to 2019, to UAH 121.059 billion.