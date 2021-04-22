Kyivstar will provide digital solutions for development of infrastructure projects in Ukrainian cities

The Kyivstar mobile operator and the Sectoral Center for Digitalization and Cybersecurity have signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which the operator will provide digital solutions for the development of infrastructure projects in Ukrainian cities.

According to the press service of Kyivstar, the purpose of the memorandum is productive cooperation in creating joint projects in five main areas: solutions based on the Internet of Things (IoT), processing and use of big data (Big Data), provision of mobile financial services, implementation of cloud solutions, improvement of municipal transport processing.

"The cities of Ukraine and their residents deserve to use the most modern technologies to improve the quality of life. And this applies to all spheres - everyday life, work, use of municipal facilities and transport, receiving services from government agencies, security, ecology and much more. To make this possible, Kyivstar is ready to get involved in projects with its professional expertise and provide digital solutions that can cope with the most difficult tasks, "Illia Polshakov, the director for new business development at Kyivstar, commented on the signing of the memorandum.

Kyivstar notes that one of the expectations from cooperation and project implementation is the automation of municipal transport processing throughout Ukraine.

As reported, a unified electronic ticket of municipal transport processing – SmartTicketCity - began to work in Mariupol on Thursday, April 22. The initiative started with the opening of bus route 16-A. The Sectoral Center for Digitalization and Cybersecurity, Smart Ticket Technology LLC, VISA and Kyivstar worked on its implementation.

According to the mobile operator, in Mariupol, within the framework of this project, Kyivstar equipped validators in public transport with SIM cards for high-quality uninterrupted communications and made it possible to manage them through the IoT Control Center service platform.