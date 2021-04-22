Finance Ministry proposes to raise tax on carbon dioxide emissions 3-fold, on water pollution 10-fold in eight years

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine proposes to triple – from UAH 10 to UAH 30 per tonne – the rate of the environmental tax on carbon dioxide emissions, the corresponding provision is contained in the so-called "resource bill" drafted by it, which is available to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the document, the Ministry of Finance will also initiate a stage-by-stage, until January 1, 2029, a 10-fold increase in the rates of this tax on discharges of pollutants into water bodies.

It is supposed that from July 1 this year, when this bill may come into force, the rates will be doubled, and from January 1, 2022, they will increase annually by another 100% of the current rate (or 10% of the final rate).

The government proposed to adopt a similar resource bill (No. 4101-d) in a package with the law on the state budget 2021, but the MPs refused to do so. In that bill, there was a similar provision on a phased increase in the environmental tax on discharges. As for the tax on carbon dioxide emissions, it was also proposed to increase it in stages last autumn – at UAH 5 per tonne – until 2024.