13:22 16.04.2021

Net absorption in Kyiv's warehouse real estate market amounts to 84,000 sq m by late 2020 – CBRE Ukraine

Net absorption in the warehouse real estate market at the end of 2020 amounted to 84,000 square meters, which is the highest figure since 2013, Natalia Sokyrko, the Head of Industrial and Logistics Brokerage at CBRE Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The total volume of gross absorption in the warehouse real estate market in Kyiv amounted to 166,000 square meters, demonstrating an annual growth of 20%, mainly due to rental activity in new warehouse space," Sokyrko said.

The expert named the largest deals: the expansion of Epicenter (20,000 square meters) in the Viskozna Fulfillment Center, the relocation and expansion of VESCO (18,000 square meters) in the Amtel II, the relocation and expansion of the MHP (17,000 square meters) in the Arctic logistics center as well as the relocation and expansion of Business Group for 11,000 square meters in Makariv district.

According to her, three sectors dominated in the structure of gross absorption: representatives of the wholesale and retail trade accounted for the largest share 55%, 3PL (third-party logistics) providers – 29% and companies in the production, industry and energy sectors – 16%.

According to CBRE Ukraine, the most popular direction among tenants (44%) was the route between highways M-05 and M-06; 18% falls on the Chernihiv direction (M-01, E-95), the Kharkiv direction (M-03, E-40) and the intracity warehouses of Kyiv account for 14% each.

The greatest demand among tenants was observed for directions along the Chernihiv highway, especially in Brovary and nearby, due to the growth of A class objects, as well as the proximity and easy transport links with Kyiv.

Interfax-Ukraine
