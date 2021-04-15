Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

The low rate of vaccination in Ukraine creates an additional risk of future economic losses, while increasing inflationary pressure amid the recovery of the global economy, the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said.

According to the report, the key risk for the macro forecast is the strengthening of quarantine parameters in Ukraine and in the world, as well as the low rates of vaccination in the country.

It is indicated that, despite the partial adaptation of the business to the new conditions, the strengthening of quarantine slows down the recovery of business activity.

In addition, the risks are the escalation of the military conflict in the east of the country or its borders, volatility in global capital markets and a sharp deterioration in the terms of trade.