14:06 24.03.2021

Kyiv shuttle minibuses to ask local authorities to officially ban their operation, travel to rise in price

The Association of Road Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv region intends to ask the local authorities to officially prohibit the operation of shuttle minibuses so as not to become a bankrupt.

"We will appeal to Kyiv city authorities to be suspended officially. Since carrying 11 passengers are very unprofitable for us. We are also massively drawn up protocols for UAH 17,000 of fine, drivers cannot drive out passengers and constantly come into conflict with them when trying to enter the salon. Drivers voluntarily start to return to parks so that they are not fined," Head of the Association of Road Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv region Ihor Moiseyenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said that already this Saturday, about 30% or 40% of Kyiv shuttle minibuses will raise the fare from UAH 8 to UAH 10. However, even in this case, working with 11 passengers in the cabin for route carriers will not even cover the cost of fuel, not to mention the salaries of drivers and depreciation.

"If we are just in idle, we incur losses. If we operate, these losses are even greater [...] It is easier for Kyivpastrans, they are allocated billions of hryvnias from the city budget, and they can afford to carry two or three passengers. We do not have such an opportunity, and we want to be officially stopped. As today Kyiv drivers of shuttle minibuses have already received about 100 protocols for UAH 17,000," Moiseyenko said.

He also said most road carriers will simply go bankrupt within a week of work under the existing rules of the "red zones."

According to Moiseyenko, today the passengers have broken the windows of two shuttle minibuses, and conflicts constantly arise.

