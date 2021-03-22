Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso invited a financial institution to join the development of infrastructure projects and privatization in Ukraine, according to the website of the head of state.

"It is very important to support infrastructure projects in Ukraine, because high-quality roads, bridges and social infrastructure are important for every Ukrainian. Thanks to infrastructure projects, we created 190,000 jobs at a time when many were losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Zelensky said.

The head of state also added that "privatization is one of the priorities today" and invited the EBRD to join this direction.

In addition, issues of development of the agricultural sector of Ukraine were discussed at the meeting. "It is advisable to invest in agriculture. Ukraine needs a lot of investment in the modernization of irrigation infrastructure. Its restoration will be a powerful step in the development of agriculture and Ukraine as a player in the international agricultural market," Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky informed Odile Renaud-Basso about the continued implementation of the reform of law enforcement agencies, about the signing of a law in Ukraine on the creation of the Bureau of Economic Security. The interlocutors also discussed the reform of the energy sector, they talked about the implementation of energy efficiency programs, in particular, the introduction of energy-saving technologies in housing.

In addition, the negotiating parties discussed the continuation of the reform of the financial and banking sectors of Ukraine.

"Ukraine and the EBRD have good relations and many important projects in which Ukraine puts its soul, and the EBRD – its faith and money. We consider you one of the strategic financial partners. These relations are very important for us," Zelensky said.

In turn, the EBRD President welcomed the reforms that are being implemented in various sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko, Advisor to the head of the President's Office Tymofiy Mylovanov, and Head of Ukravtodor Oleksandr Kubrakov.