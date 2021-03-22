Economy

19:36 22.03.2021

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

2 min read
Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso invited a financial institution to join the development of infrastructure projects and privatization in Ukraine, according to the website of the head of state.

"It is very important to support infrastructure projects in Ukraine, because high-quality roads, bridges and social infrastructure are important for every Ukrainian. Thanks to infrastructure projects, we created 190,000 jobs at a time when many were losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Zelensky said.

The head of state also added that "privatization is one of the priorities today" and invited the EBRD to join this direction.

In addition, issues of development of the agricultural sector of Ukraine were discussed at the meeting. "It is advisable to invest in agriculture. Ukraine needs a lot of investment in the modernization of irrigation infrastructure. Its restoration will be a powerful step in the development of agriculture and Ukraine as a player in the international agricultural market," Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky informed Odile Renaud-Basso about the continued implementation of the reform of law enforcement agencies, about the signing of a law in Ukraine on the creation of the Bureau of Economic Security. The interlocutors also discussed the reform of the energy sector, they talked about the implementation of energy efficiency programs, in particular, the introduction of energy-saving technologies in housing.

In addition, the negotiating parties discussed the continuation of the reform of the financial and banking sectors of Ukraine.

"Ukraine and the EBRD have good relations and many important projects in which Ukraine puts its soul, and the EBRD – its faith and money. We consider you one of the strategic financial partners. These relations are very important for us," Zelensky said.

In turn, the EBRD President welcomed the reforms that are being implemented in various sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko, Advisor to the head of the President's Office Tymofiy Mylovanov, and Head of Ukravtodor Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Tags: #zelensky #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:07 22.03.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

17:08 20.03.2021
Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

12:57 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

12:37 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

11:45 20.03.2021
Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

17:57 18.03.2021
Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

16:33 18.03.2021
Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

16:37 16.03.2021
Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

12:00 16.03.2021
Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

16:41 15.03.2021
Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP down by 4% in 2020 – statistics

Zelensky signs law on creation of Bureau of Economic Security

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Bees Airline to launch first scheduled flight by late April

LATEST

Ministry of Economy proposes to send UAH 200 mln a year to support movie networks

FUIB allocates UAH 1.3 bln, half of net profit in 2020, for dividends

Ukraine's GDP down by 4% in 2020 – statistics

Ocean Shipyard to increase production volumes – owner

Zelensky signs law on creation of Bureau of Economic Security

Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

Shmyhal stresses geopolitical threat of Nord Stream 2 during meeting with President of Bundestag

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Bees Airline to launch first scheduled flight by late April

Rada adopts bills on protection of Ukrainians who have debts on FX loans

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD