Economy

16:48 22.03.2021

Ukraine's GDP down by 4% in 2020 – statistics

1 min read
Ukraine's GDP down by 4% in 2020 – statistics

Ukraine's real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 fell by 4% after four years of growth, the State Statistics Service has said.

According to its data, the nominal GDP amounted to UAH 4.194 trillion, and per capita - UAH 100,470.

The service clarified that the change in the deflator in the past year was 9.8%.

According to the agency, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, the decline was 1.2%, in the second quarter it accelerated to 11.2%, after which it slowed down to 3.5% in the third quarter and 0.5% in the fourth.

Nominal GDP in the first quarter of last year was UAH 854.05 billion (deflator change - 5.3%), in the second - UAH 875.34 billion (5.6%), in the third - UAH 1.163 trillion (8.4%) and in the fourth - UAH 1.302 trillion (17.5%).

The State Statistics Service recalled that in 2019, Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.2%, a year earlier - by 3.4%, and in 2017 and 2016 it increased by 2.5% and 2.4% respectively, after a decline of 9.8% in 2015 and 6.6% in 2014.

The government predicts the growth of the Ukrainian economy by 4.6% in 2021.

Tags: #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:06 18.03.2021
Pandemic to affect further economic growth, in 2022 it may reach 2.8% – Mylovanov

Pandemic to affect further economic growth, in 2022 it may reach 2.8% – Mylovanov

11:09 17.03.2021
Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

12:56 09.02.2021
Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

19:00 04.02.2021
Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

11:36 22.01.2021
Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

13:43 11.01.2021
Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

17:31 21.12.2020
Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

14:56 10.12.2020
NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

16:59 07.12.2020
Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

12:02 28.11.2020
Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on creation of Bureau of Economic Security

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Bees Airline to launch first scheduled flight by late April

LATEST

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Ministry of Economy proposes to send UAH 200 mln a year to support movie networks

FUIB allocates UAH 1.3 bln, half of net profit in 2020, for dividends

Ocean Shipyard to increase production volumes – owner

Zelensky signs law on creation of Bureau of Economic Security

Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

Shmyhal stresses geopolitical threat of Nord Stream 2 during meeting with President of Bundestag

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD