11:09 17.03.2021

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko expects GDP growth by 5.1% in 2021.

"In 2021, our expectations are a GDP growth of 5.1%," Svyrydenko told journalists on the sidelines of the Ukraine 30 Small and Medium Business and The State Forum on Wednesday.

She added that in order to achieve such growth, appropriate monetary, fiscal and business support measures must be implemented.

"We need at least $3 billion of foreign investment per year for annual growth of 1-2% of GDP," she said.

