Economy

11:47 12.03.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia launches request for proposal to purchase 50 electric locomotives

2 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in case of non-implementation of the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and France on the procurement of 50 double-section electric locomotives Alstom intends to purchase 50 electric locomotives through a tender, Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Volodymyr Zhmak has said.

"Within the framework of a potential intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and France, the procurement of the necessary for Ukrzaliznytsia locomotives can be carried out [...] Now the issue is being considered at the level of the governments of the two states [...] In parallel, since we cannot just sit and wait, we have already launched a request for proposal concerning 50 electric locomotives. And if the intergovernmental agreement is not implemented, then we will resort to the second option – a tender," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Zhmak said that one of the compulsory requirements for bidders will be to offer a long-term financial package.

"We are talking not only about the number of locomotives, but also about the financial package, since one of the conditions for the implementation of such a project is the provision of financing by partners. Under what conditions and for what period is an intergovernmental issue now," the head of the company said.

"When evaluating bids, not only the cost of the locomotive will be taken into account, but also the cost of its service life, including technical operation, credit conditions, the cost of spare parts, maintenance, etc.," Zhmak said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #locomotives
Interfax-Ukraine
