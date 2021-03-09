Siemens to supply Blue GIS switchgear to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

A subsidiary of the largest industrial conglomerate in Europe Siemens AG – Siemens Ukraine – for the first time in Ukraine will supply the blue GIS switchgear to PJSC DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia.

"This is the first in Ukraine and only the second delivery to European countries of the blue GIS switchgear for the modernization of the equipment of VSP Mine Office named after Heroes of Space of PJSC DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia," Siemens Ukraine reported on the website on Tuesday.

Prior to this, the blue GIS equipment was only used in Norway, given the requirements for non-toxicity and environmental neutrality of the equipment used in its power system.

The mine was launched in the 1980s and is dangerous in relation to coal dust explosions, which led to the choice of the blue GIS, based, in particular, on the tightness of its body, the ability to operate regardless of natural conditions under any temperature conditions, and does not require human intervention to maintain the functioning of the equipment.

"The new device is part of the Siemens blue portfolio. All distribution plants in it use Clean Air technology, which consists of natural elements of the atmospheric air and does not contain fluorine gases, as well as Siemens vacuum technology," Market manager for Medium Voltage Products at Siemens Ukraine Dmytro Reznichenko said.

The partner implementing this project on the customer's side is Extreme Ltd., according to the information on its website, specializing in the development and implementation of sophisticated projects for the supply, installation, startup and maintenance of power supply systems.