EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

The European Business Association (EBA) proposes to allow the sale of electrical goods for cleaning and disinfecting premises or areas during quarantine, and also fears abuse by regulatory authorities.

"Thus, the resolution prohibits the activities of businesses that serve visitors, without wearing personal protective equipment [protective masks or respirators] that cover the nose and mouth," the EBA said in a press release on Thursday.

"According to the wording of the document, if the business serves the customer without a mask, it faces not a fine but a closure which may be grounds for abuse by regulatory authorities," the association said.

Besides, there are restrictions or prohibitions on all mass (entertainment, sports, social, advertising, and other) events, except for official sports events included in the unified calendar plan of physical culture and sports events in Ukraine.

"At the same time, the activity of exhibition centers is limited. However, such businesses have a significant tax burden on land, while during long quarantine measures, they are deprived of the opportunity to conduct economic activities," the EBA said.

According to the association, it is necessary to allow mass events in the premises of exhibition centers in compliance with sanitary norms.

At the same time, the EBA said that the government considered many business proposals regarding quarantine restrictions that are being introduced in Ukraine from February 24.