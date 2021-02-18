Economy

14:44 18.02.2021

EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

2 min read
EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

The European Business Association (EBA) proposes to allow the sale of electrical goods for cleaning and disinfecting premises or areas during quarantine, and also fears abuse by regulatory authorities.

"Thus, the resolution prohibits the activities of businesses that serve visitors, without wearing personal protective equipment [protective masks or respirators] that cover the nose and mouth," the EBA said in a press release on Thursday.

"According to the wording of the document, if the business serves the customer without a mask, it faces not a fine but a closure which may be grounds for abuse by regulatory authorities," the association said.

Besides, there are restrictions or prohibitions on all mass (entertainment, sports, social, advertising, and other) events, except for official sports events included in the unified calendar plan of physical culture and sports events in Ukraine.

"At the same time, the activity of exhibition centers is limited. However, such businesses have a significant tax burden on land, while during long quarantine measures, they are deprived of the opportunity to conduct economic activities," the EBA said.

According to the association, it is necessary to allow mass events in the premises of exhibition centers in compliance with sanitary norms.

At the same time, the EBA said that the government considered many business proposals regarding quarantine restrictions that are being introduced in Ukraine from February 24.

Tags: #quarantine #eba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 17.02.2021
Tough lockdown introduced in Prykarpattia due to 'critical situation' with COVID-19

Tough lockdown introduced in Prykarpattia due to 'critical situation' with COVID-19

15:20 17.02.2021
Public catering from Feb 24 to be able to operate one hour longer, meeting restrictions to be mitigated by 20%

Public catering from Feb 24 to be able to operate one hour longer, meeting restrictions to be mitigated by 20%

14:49 17.02.2021
Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

14:03 17.02.2021
Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

18:15 15.02.2021
EBA asks to withdraw bill that criminalizes VAT fraud

EBA asks to withdraw bill that criminalizes VAT fraud

16:03 11.02.2021
EBA calls for quality law enforcement reform in 2021

EBA calls for quality law enforcement reform in 2021

12:26 10.02.2021
EBA notes increase in cases of delays in customs clearance

EBA notes increase in cases of delays in customs clearance

17:28 09.02.2021
Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

14:59 05.02.2021
Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

15:41 04.02.2021
Chinese investors worried about Ukraine's imposition of sanctions - EBA director

Chinese investors worried about Ukraine's imposition of sanctions - EBA director

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

LATEST

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Naftogaz seeks to invest $7.3 bln in extraction in 2021-2025, have 1.8-fold rise in reserves

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

Cabinet authorizes UkraineInvest to monitor projects with significant investments

Hearings on claim of AeroSvit owner against Ukraine for $695 mln postponed to early May

Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

American Chamber of Commerce calls on Rada to pass bills to develop mobile network, digital infrastructure

Vacancy rate of Kyiv's offices reaches 20% in 2020 – UTG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD