18:58 17.02.2021

Cabinet authorizes UkraineInvest to monitor projects with significant investments

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized Ukraine Investment Promotion Office (UkraineInvest) to monitor projects with significant investments.

The government made the relevant decision at a meeting on Wednesday.

"UkraineInvest will be engaged in monitoring of the investment projects. The Investment Promotion Office will assist investors in Ukraine from the start of the project and throughout its implementation," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

According to him, this decision is needed for the implementation of the law on "investment nannies".

As reported, at the end of 2020, the Verkhovna Rada passed at the second reading the law on state support for investment projects with significant investments (the so-called "investment nannies") valued at EUR 20 million and more, which, in particular, provides for the exemption of such projects from paying certain taxes.

 

