Metinvest sees net profit rise by 54% in 2020

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest international vertically integrated mining and metallurgical group, in 2020 increased its net profit by 54% compared to 2019, to $ 526 million from $ 341 million with a 2 percentage point increase in margin (p.p.), to 5% from 3%.

According to the audited consolidated financial results for 2020, published by the company, its revenue decreased by 3%, to $ 10.453 billion, EBITDA increased by 82%, to $ 2.204 billion, with a margin increase of 10 p.p., up to 21% from 11%.

The company's total debt for 2020 decreased by 3% compared to 2019, to $ 2.937 billion from $ 3.032 billion, while the amount of cash tripled to $ 826 million from $ 274 million.

Net debt decreased by 23%, to $ 2.111 billion from $ 2.758 billion.

Capital investments decreased by 37%, to $ 663 million from $ 1.055 billion.

"Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of the global economy to a standstill. I am proud to report that Metinvest again proved able to navigate profound market challenges. We achieved higher margins and carried out key investment projects. We also protected our employees and communities while making progress on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda," Yuriy Ryzhenkov, the Chief Executive Officer of Metinvest, said commenting on the results.

"Our number one priority as the pandemic emerged was to safeguard our employees and local communities. We took firm and immediate steps, implementing enhanced health protocols at all assets and switching administrative staff to work remotely. We also supplied test kits and oxygen equipment to local healthcare institutions," he said.

"After ensuring the safety of our people, the next task in our COVID-19 response was to maintain uninterrupted production across our assets. We ultimately delivered strong operational results, reflecting the positive effect of investments implemented in recent years," he noted.

"Anticipating a difficult external environment, the group took the decision to reduce CAPEX in 2020, while maintaining it at a decent level. Key projects completed include launching the new down coiler at Illich Steel Mill's modernized hot strip mill and upgrading the beneficiation facilities at Central GOK. We are carrying out a planned review of the Technological Strategy 2030 to ensure that projects bring maximum benefits," he added.

"At the same time, Metinvest's focus on operational improvements to ensure global cost competitiveness yielded a total effect of $ 376 million in 2020. We increased the efficiency of raw material and energy consumption, improved equipment productivity, streamlined logistics, enhanced the product mix and more," the director said.