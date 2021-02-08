Economy

18:56 08.02.2021

Volume of loans issued under '5-7-9%' program exceeds UAH 20 bln - Ministry of Finance

Volume of loans issued under '5-7-9%' program exceeds UAH 20 bln - Ministry of Finance

The volume of loans issued under the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program is UAH 20.2 billion, of which almost UAH 12 billion were issued for refinancing the previously attracted loans, UAH 4.6 billion as anti-crisis loans at 3% per annum, UAH 3.7 billion for capital investments.

"Since the start of the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program, the authorized banks have already issued 8,630 loans totaling UAH 20.2 billion," according to the website of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the report, over the past week, the banks issued 200 loans for UAH 523.1 million.

