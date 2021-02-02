Economy

09:33 02.02.2021

Finance Minister says there could be hryvnia exchange rate fluctuations up to 10%

The hryvnia exchange rate will continue to remain stable, fluctuations can reach up to 10%, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"There are no risks that there will be sharp exchange rate fluctuations today. There is no reason to believe that the hryvnia should either strengthen strongly or greatly devalue," he said on the air of Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

"There may be minor fluctuations, within 10%, but this is normal," he added.

