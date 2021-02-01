Metinvest increases revenue by 8.4%, EBITDA by 9.6% in Nov versus Oct

Revenue of Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, in November 2020 increased by 8.4%, or $73 million, compared to the previous month, to $941 million from $868 million.

According to the published preliminary unaudited consolidated monthly results of the company's financial statements, the overall rate of EBITDA amounted to $263 million in November, which is $23 million more than in October ($240 million), while EBITDA from participation in the joint venture was $53 million (in October $56 million).

According to the financial statements, the adjusted EBITDA of the metallurgical division of the group for November 2020 amounted to "plus" $136 million (in October, "plus" $140 million), including $10 million from participation in the joint venture ($9 million); EBITDA of the mining division - $142 million (in October $128 million), including from the joint venture - $43 million ($47 million). The management company spent $8 million ($7 million).

Total revenue in November consisted of $759 million ($689 million in October) for the metallurgical division, $268 million ($228 million) for the mining division, and intragroup sales of $86 million ($49 million).

The total debt of the company in November increased by $8 million compared to October, to $2.940 billion from $2.932 billion, whiles the amount of cash increased by $101 million, to $813 million from $712 million.

Funds used in investment activities amounted to $81 million and in financial activities to $71 million.

Metinvest received $61 million from the resale of square billets (produced by PJSC Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant of the Industrial Union of Donbas corporation) in November in the amount of 138,000 tonnes. In addition, $120 million was received from the resale of 225,000 tons of flat-rolled products, 67,000 tonnes of long rolled products for $34 million, and 113,000 tonnes of cast iron for $44 million.

In general, the company in November sold 517,000 tonnes of semi-finished products for $222 million, 801,000 tonnes of finished metal products for $454 million, and 165,000 tonnes of coke for $34 million.

In November, the group sold 1.589 million tonnes of iron ore for $172 million, and 49,000 tonnes of coal concentrate for $6 million.