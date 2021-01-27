Attendance of Epicenter shopping centers increases by 50% on first day after lockdown

The attendance of Epicenter shopping centers on the first day after the January lockdown of 2021 increased by 50% compared to the same day of the previous year, to 300,000 visitors, the Epicenter K press service said.

"We expected a surge in trade in the first days, because during the three weeks of the lockdown, we constantly received dissatisfied reviews from buyers who were not able to buy the necessary goods," Deputy Director General of Epicenter K LLC Volodymyr Honcharov said.

According to the statement, the largest sales growth was demonstrated by products from the category of household chemicals and personal hygiene products - an increase of 170%.

High sales figures also include ceramic tiles, paints and varnishes, decorative lighting, laminate and parquet flooring, electrical equipment, mixers, ceramics, wallpaper, coatings, dry construction mixutes and tableware.

Epicenter K LLC was founded in 2003. It opened its first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. As of August 2020, the chain has 62 shopping centers in Ukraine.

The charter capital of Epicenter K LLC is UAH 158.6 million.