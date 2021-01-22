Economy

12:40 22.01.2021

PM expects implementation of first concession road to start in 2021

Ukraine will start the implementation of the first concession road in 2021, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"This year, I am convinced we will start the implementation of the first concession road," he said during a discussion of the National Economic Strategy 2030 on Friday.

According to the prime minister, all the by-laws needed for its implementation are ready.

The prime minister called the development of public-private partnership the basis for economic development.

Tags: #concession_road
