Economy

11:36 22.01.2021

Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

1 min read
Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

The implementation of the National Economic Strategy 2030 will allow Ukraine to double its GDP in 10 years, the head of the working group on developing the strategy, Kyrylo Kryvolap, has said.

"If we implement all the groundwork of the working group in the economic plane, which does not seem completely realistic, then we can triple GDP in 10 years. There are examples, but there are many obstacles along the way. Probably, the task of doubling GDP looks more realistic," he said, presenting the groundwork of the working group on Friday.

Kryvolap said that this will also provide an opportunity to triple the growth of incomes of Ukrainians.

According to the presentation materials, the matrix of the country's economic growth should be steps to create a profitable nature of public investment, an attractive ecosystem for domestic investors and favorable conditions for foreign investment.

Tags: #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:43 11.01.2021
Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

17:31 21.12.2020
Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

14:56 10.12.2020
NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

16:59 07.12.2020
Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

12:02 28.11.2020
Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

17:08 16.11.2020
Decline of Ukraine's GDP slows to 3.5% in Q3, 2020 – statistics

Decline of Ukraine's GDP slows to 3.5% in Q3, 2020 – statistics

12:11 09.11.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

09:55 06.11.2020
Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

09:34 06.11.2020
PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

12:56 05.11.2020
Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

NBU expects Ukraine's forex reserves to remain at about $30 bln – NBU head

LATEST

IFC on Jan 25 to sign agreement to issue five-year EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into bank's capital

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

PM expects implementation of first concession road to start in 2021

AB InBev Efes brings Mexican beer Modelo to Ukrainian market

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Ukrainian pig breeders ask to revise quotas on pork imports from EU when revising FTA terms in 2021

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

Univer, Alfa-Bank conduct first repo with govt bonds on Ukrainian Exchange with risk control through Settlement Center

EBA proposes to extend implementation period of National Emission Reduction Plan by five years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD