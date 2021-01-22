Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

The implementation of the National Economic Strategy 2030 will allow Ukraine to double its GDP in 10 years, the head of the working group on developing the strategy, Kyrylo Kryvolap, has said.

"If we implement all the groundwork of the working group in the economic plane, which does not seem completely realistic, then we can triple GDP in 10 years. There are examples, but there are many obstacles along the way. Probably, the task of doubling GDP looks more realistic," he said, presenting the groundwork of the working group on Friday.

Kryvolap said that this will also provide an opportunity to triple the growth of incomes of Ukrainians.

According to the presentation materials, the matrix of the country's economic growth should be steps to create a profitable nature of public investment, an attractive ecosystem for domestic investors and favorable conditions for foreign investment.