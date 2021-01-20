Economy

18:49 20.01.2021

Naftogaz launches new gas pipeline to increase annual gas production by 55 mln cubic meters

The Naftogaz Exploration and Production Division launched a new 18.8 km gas pipeline in January, which will provide additional production of 150,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

"This figure was achieved as a result of the redirection of gas flow into the internal networks of the company, which reduced the operating pressure in the depleted field," the division said in a message on Facebook.

The gas pipeline will connect Chutivske and Rozpashnivske fields of the group. The construction of the gas pipeline with all necessary infrastructure was completed in eight months.

"The total throughput of the new gas pipeline is 500,000 cubic meters per day. It will provide gas supply for compression and integrated treatment at Khrestysche booster compressor station. Expanding bottlenecks in the ground infrastructure is a necessary solution to stabilize production," Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas companies in the country. The group is a monopoly for the storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities and the transportation of oil by pipeline throughout the country.

