Economy

09:54 06.01.2021

Gazprom reduces gas transit through Ukraine by almost one third early 2021 – GTSOU

1 min read
Gazprom reduces gas transit through Ukraine by almost one third early 2021 – GTSOU

Russia's Gazprom has reduced gas transit through Ukraine from about 180 million cubic meters per day at the end of December to about 130 million cubic meters per day early January, Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon has said.

"The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator is ready to provide a larger volume of transit with the appropriate requests from Gazprom," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

As reported, the transit contract concluded in 2009 between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom expired on the morning of January 1, 2020. The transit contract between the companies for the organization of transportation, a transport agreement between Naftogaz and GTSOU, as well as an inter-operator agreement between GTSOU and Gazprom were signed on December 30, 2019.

The contract provides for the transit of at least 65 billion cubic meters of Russian gas in 2020, which is 178 million cubic meters per day. In 2021-2024, transit should amount to 40 billion cubic meters. Payment for the indicated volumes is guaranteed even if the smaller amount of gas is pumped through the Ukrainian GTS.

Tags: #transit #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:33 23.12.2020
Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

13:05 23.12.2020
Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

14:27 22.12.2020
Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

12:34 05.10.2020
Gas transit by Gazprom through Ukraine in 2020 reaches 40 bcm at full capacity provided by contract – GTSOU

Gas transit by Gazprom through Ukraine in 2020 reaches 40 bcm at full capacity provided by contract – GTSOU

11:29 16.09.2020
Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

14:35 15.09.2020
Pipeline accident near Kyiv not to affect gas transit to EU - operator

Pipeline accident near Kyiv not to affect gas transit to EU - operator

17:46 07.04.2020
Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

10:46 02.04.2020
Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2021 to 3%

Ferrexpo announces interim dividends of $0.132 per share

Deutsche Bank lends Ukraine $340.7 mln in late 2020 – Finance Ministry

Gas transit through Ukraine's GTS down by 38% in 2020

Ukreximbank provides Antonov with almost UAH 3 bln for construction of three An-178 aircraft for army

LATEST

NBU orders banks to control evaluation of property received as collateral

NEURC to establish monitoring of contracts in electricity market between affiliated participants

Heads of Naftogaz Kobolev, Darnitsa Group Shymkiv, co-founder of Diligent Capital Partners Pasko join Kyivstar supervisory board

About 20% of territorial communities, two regions have no budgets for 2021 – Finance Ministry

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2021 to 3%

Ukrzaliznytsia increases cargo transportation by 7.4% in Dec

Govt changes minimum insurance payments for damage caused by civil aviation

Purchases of trolleybuses by Ukrainian cities in 2020 grows by 72% – AllTransUA

Govt approves procedure for free travel on roads built under concession

Ukrainian Retail Association offers compromise version of restrictions for retail chains during lockdown

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD