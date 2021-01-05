Economy

16:14 05.01.2021

SPF asks to investigate sabotage in implementing government's decision to transfer facilities to fund

2 min read
By the end of 2020, ministries and departments transferred only four facilities out of 201, which they were supposed to transfer in accordance with the government decision adopted in August of the same year to the State Property Fund (SPF) for privatization, Head of the SPF Dmytro Sennychenko has said in an exclusive interview with Interfax -Ukraine.

"This is called non-implementation of government decisions. We have asked to find those who sabotage this decision and punish them. If there is no punishment, then why it is necessary to implement the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers?" he said.

Sennychenko added that the previous government of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk in December 2019 decided to transfer 530 enterprises for privatization, and 410 enterprises were transferred to the Fund in a year. "The minister said to his deputy, he, in turn, told the state secretary, then they told the manager, and the manager thinks – listen, we ourselves need the resort, so we will give the Fund rubbish," the head of the SPF said, explaining such an indicator.

According to him, 191 of these 410 enterprises are "ghosts": they do not function, do not report or there is no response from them, 103 more are in the process of liquidation or bankruptcy, 76 are unprofitable or their debts exceed the amount of assets, and only 40 are profitable.

Sennychenko recalled that since 2017 there has been a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers that the Ministry of Economy completes the "triage" procedure: divide all state-owned enterprises into strategic (they cannot be privatized, they ensure that the state performs their functions) and the rest, which can be sold, transferred to concession or liquidated.

Tags: #spf
Interfax-Ukraine
