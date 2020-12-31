Economy

17:48 31.12.2020

Energy Ministry predicts govt's adopting concept of reforming coal industry in early Jan

2 min read
Energy Ministry predicts govt's adopting concept of reforming coal industry in early Jan

The concept of reforming the coal industry has been agreed with all interested bodies, it is to be approved by the government committee at the first meeting in 2021 and then approved by the government, Deputy Energy Minister Maksym Nemchynov has said.

"According to my forecast, in the first days of the new year, the concept can be agreed upon by the government committee and then approved at a subsequent government meeting. We expect that it will come into effect in mid-January," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the concept retained the previously announced approaches.

"First of all, the concept stipulates that there should be no state coal mining sector. Some of the mines will become the resource base of Centrenergo with subsequent privatization, some will be privatized separately, and those that do not find a private investor will be liquidated," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that one of the most important issues of the concept is the social protection of employees of enterprises subject to liquidation, and residents of those settlements in which they are located.

"Here we are working together with the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, which is responsible for the transformation of coal regions," Nemchynov said.

Tags: #coal #energy_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:43 22.12.2020
Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

13:14 14.12.2020
Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

11:01 05.11.2020
IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

17:57 07.10.2020
World Bank will help exchange of experience between Ukraine and Poland in transforming coal regions

World Bank will help exchange of experience between Ukraine and Poland in transforming coal regions

11:14 24.09.2020
Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

14:25 31.07.2020
Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

12:59 10.07.2020
Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

15:38 17.06.2020
Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

11:49 17.06.2020
DTEK advocates for carbon neutrality through fair coal transformation

DTEK advocates for carbon neutrality through fair coal transformation

13:36 08.06.2020
EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chinese investors, Yaroslavsky's MS-4 convene meeting of Motor Sich shareholders for Jan 31

Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

Ukraine signs PSA on seven oil and gas sites

Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Justice Minister expects outcome of Stockholm arbitration in suit of Ukrnafta minor shareholders against Ukraine for $ 6 bln in Feb 2021

LATEST

Ukrainian Startup Fund to finance seven startups to receive grants of $25,000, $50,000

Chinese investors, Yaroslavsky's MS-4 convene meeting of Motor Sich shareholders for Jan 31

Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

Ukraine signs PSA on seven oil and gas sites

Ukravtodor opens passage on new bridge across Chortomlyk river on N-23 highway

Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Justice Minister expects outcome of Stockholm arbitration in suit of Ukrnafta minor shareholders against Ukraine for $ 6 bln in Feb 2021

Volume of construction work in Ukraine 9.3% up in Nov 2020 - Statistics

Naftogaz to offer at least 15% of produced gas at exchange

Non-cash payments by PrivatBank clients 31% up in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD