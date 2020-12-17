Metinvest pays EUR $8.4 mln on 2025 eurobonds

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, has paid a EUR 8.4 million coupon on eurobonds maturing in 2025.

"Everything was paid on a coupon," the press service of Metinvest told Interfax-Ukraine.

Eurobonds maturing in 2025 were issued by Metinvest in the amount of EUR 300 million. The coupon rate is 5.625% per annum, the coupon payment dates are June 17 and December 17 of each year.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The main shareholders of Metinvest are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart-Holding (23.76%), jointly managing the company.