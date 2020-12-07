Economy

10:57 07.12.2020

Ryanair to launch Kyiv-Venice route from March 30

1 min read
Ryanair to launch Kyiv-Venice route from March 30

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (Dublin) opened ticket sales for the Kyiv-Venice route from March 30, 2021.

The airline's booking system notes that the flights will be operated by a subsidiary of Malta Air to Treviso airport twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Departure from Venice is scheduled at 7:15 a.m. with arrival in Kyiv at 10:40 a.m. The return flight from Kyiv is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. with an arrival in Venice at 12:40 p.m..

As reported, in July 2020 Ryanair announced 16 new destinations between Ukraine and Italy as part of the schedule for winter 2020 and summer 2021.

To date, Ryanair's announced route network from Ukraine to Italy includes 19 routes, including six from Kyiv to Bologna, Catania, Bergamo, Naples, Rome and Venice, with these flights delayed until spring 2021.

Tags: #venice #ryanair
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:05 07.12.2020
Ryanair із 30 березня запустить напрямок Київ-Венеція

Ryanair із 30 березня запустить напрямок Київ-Венеція

15:22 09.09.2020
Ryanair launches daily flights from Kyiv to Berlin from Oct 27

Ryanair launches daily flights from Kyiv to Berlin from Oct 27

12:05 07.11.2019
Ryanair to launch flights from Kharkiv to Budapest from Jan 16, 2020

Ryanair to launch flights from Kharkiv to Budapest from Jan 16, 2020

12:15 15.10.2019
Ryanair launches flights from Kherson to Krakow

Ryanair launches flights from Kherson to Krakow

17:41 14.08.2019
Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

14:52 18.06.2019
Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

18:15 08.05.2019
Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

13:08 03.04.2019
Ryanair will fly from Odesa and Kharkiv to Poznan from late Oct

Ryanair will fly from Odesa and Kharkiv to Poznan from late Oct

17:17 14.03.2019
Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

11:48 21.11.2018
Ryanair could open IT hub, plane maintenance center in Ukraine

Ryanair could open IT hub, plane maintenance center in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

Treasury makes payments, but only justified expenses financed – Finance minister

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

LATEST

Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

Cascade Investment Fund sold 20% of oil and gas company JKX

Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Treasury makes payments, but only justified expenses financed – Finance minister

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

Metinvest in Sept increases revenue by 8.8% versus August, EBITDA increases by 13%, debt decreases by $90 mln

EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD