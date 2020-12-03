Metinvest in Sept increases revenue by 8.8% versus August, EBITDA increases by 13%, debt decreases by $90 mln

Metinvest B.V.'s revenue (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, in September 2020 increased by 8.8%, or $74 million, compared to the previous month - to $912 million from $838 million.

According to the published preliminary unaudited consolidated monthly results of the company's financial statements on Thursday, the total EBITDA in September amounted to $244 million, which is $28 million higher than in August ($216 million), while EBITDA from participation in the joint venture was $37 million (in August - $48 million).

According to the report, the adjusted EBITDA of the metallurgical division of the group for September 2020 amounted to "plus" $115 million (in August, "plus" $91 million), including $1 million from participation in the joint venture ($7 million); EBITDA of the mining division - $134 million (in August - $134 million), including from the joint venture - $36 million ($41 million). The management company spent $4 million ($6 million).

Total revenue in September consisted of $727 million ($671 million in August) for the Metallurgical Division, $235 million ($258 million) for the mining division, and intragroup sales of $50 million ($91 million).

The total debt of the company in September decreased by$ 90 million compared to August - to $2.927 billion from $3.017 billion, while the volume of funds increased by $126 million - to $649 million from $523 million.

Funds used in investment activities amounted to $65 million, in financial activities - $94 million.