Economy

10:47 03.12.2020

Metinvest in Sept increases revenue by 8.8% versus August, EBITDA increases by 13%, debt decreases by $90 mln

2 min read
Metinvest in Sept increases revenue by 8.8% versus August, EBITDA increases by 13%, debt decreases by $90 mln

Metinvest B.V.'s revenue (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, in September 2020 increased by 8.8%, or $74 million, compared to the previous month - to $912 million from $838 million.

According to the published preliminary unaudited consolidated monthly results of the company's financial statements on Thursday, the total EBITDA in September amounted to $244 million, which is $28 million higher than in August ($216 million), while EBITDA from participation in the joint venture was $37 million (in August - $48 million).

According to the report, the adjusted EBITDA of the metallurgical division of the group for September 2020 amounted to "plus" $115 million (in August, "plus" $91 million), including $1 million from participation in the joint venture ($7 million); EBITDA of the mining division - $134 million (in August - $134 million), including from the joint venture - $36 million ($41 million). The management company spent $4 million ($6 million).

Total revenue in September consisted of $727 million ($671 million in August) for the Metallurgical Division, $235 million ($258 million) for the mining division, and intragroup sales of $50 million ($91 million).

The total debt of the company in September decreased by$ 90 million compared to August - to $2.927 billion from $3.017 billion, while the volume of funds increased by $126 million - to $649 million from $523 million.

Funds used in investment activities amounted to $65 million, in financial activities - $94 million.

Tags: #metinvest
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 03.12.2020
Metinvest prospectively reduces capital investments by 40% in 9 months

Metinvest prospectively reduces capital investments by 40% in 9 months

18:00 18.11.2020
Metinvest with affiliated companies becomes 100% owner of Zaporizhvohnetryv

Metinvest with affiliated companies becomes 100% owner of Zaporizhvohnetryv

12:27 18.11.2020
Metinvest pays out another coupon of $19.4 mln on 2029 eurobonds

Metinvest pays out another coupon of $19.4 mln on 2029 eurobonds

11:35 16.11.2020
Europe must extend Green Deal terms for Ukraine due to funding difficulties, lack of state support – Metinvest CEO

Europe must extend Green Deal terms for Ukraine due to funding difficulties, lack of state support – Metinvest CEO

11:21 27.10.2020
Metinvest sees income fall by 8%, EBITDA rise by 5.9%, debt fall by $64 mln in Aug

Metinvest sees income fall by 8%, EBITDA rise by 5.9%, debt fall by $64 mln in Aug

12:37 09.10.2020
Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

17:29 01.10.2020
AMC permits Metinvest to buy Pokrovske mine directorate, Sviato-Varvarynska enrichment factory

AMC permits Metinvest to buy Pokrovske mine directorate, Sviato-Varvarynska enrichment factory

15:24 29.09.2020
Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

17:56 17.09.2020
Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

12:21 15.09.2020
Metinvest offers buyback of 2021, 2023 eurobonds worth $290 mln at expense of new eurobonds

Metinvest offers buyback of 2021, 2023 eurobonds worth $290 mln at expense of new eurobonds

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

President proposes Rada to abandon cashback, postpone fiscalization for private entrepreneurs for a year

LATEST

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

President proposes Rada to abandon cashback, postpone fiscalization for private entrepreneurs for a year

Consultations on 2021 state budget to begin next week - MP

Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

Draft state budget for 2021 submitted to Rada for consideration at second reading

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Possible introduction of special duties on wire imports could slow down 4G adoption in villages – ACC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD