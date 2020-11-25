Vodafone Ukraine estimates investments in LTE 900 project at UAH 4 bln

The mobile network operator Vodafone Ukraine estimates investments in the 4G project in the 900 MHz (LTE 900) band at UAH 4 billion.

"If we talk about investments in general, according to our estimates, only the LTE 900 technology project will take about UAH 4 billion. This is a lot of money. At the same time, we are increasing the network capacity in large cities. We are investing in transport. And this is only the LTE 900 figures," CEO of Vodafone Ukraine Olha Ustinova said at a briefing on Tuesday.