Vodafone Ukraine redeems more eurobonds for $13 mln

The financial division of the mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine (VF-Ukraine), VFU Funding PLC, on October 6, 2020, in accordance with the terms of the loan agreements, redeemed and canceled eurobonds for a total of $1 million issued under Reg S and for $2 million issued under 144A, VFU Funding has said in its report on the Irish Stock Exchange.

In addition, on October 14, the company again repurchased and canceled eurobonds for a total amount of $10 million – the securities issued under Reg S.

As reported, all obligations of the company under the EUR 90 million loan placed by Vodafone Ukraine in April 2018 were fully paid off early 2019.

Early February 2020, Vodafone Ukraine placed$500 million eurobonds at 6.2%. The 144A/Reg S issue was marketed among international investors in Europe and the United States.