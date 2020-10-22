Economy

11:34 22.10.2020

Vodafone Ukraine redeems more eurobonds for $13 mln

1 min read
Vodafone Ukraine redeems more eurobonds for $13 mln

The financial division of the mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine (VF-Ukraine), VFU Funding PLC, on October 6, 2020, in accordance with the terms of the loan agreements, redeemed and canceled eurobonds for a total of $1 million issued under Reg S and for $2 million issued under 144A, VFU Funding has said in its report on the Irish Stock Exchange.

In addition, on October 14, the company again repurchased and canceled eurobonds for a total amount of $10 million – the securities issued under Reg S.

As reported, all obligations of the company under the EUR 90 million loan placed by Vodafone Ukraine in April 2018 were fully paid off early 2019.

Early February 2020, Vodafone Ukraine placed$500 million eurobonds at 6.2%. The 144A/Reg S issue was marketed among international investors in Europe and the United States.

Tags: #eurobonds #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 20.10.2020
Naftogaz CFO explains postponement of LPN placement by investors' reaction on negative news from Ukraine

Naftogaz CFO explains postponement of LPN placement by investors' reaction on negative news from Ukraine

16:53 19.10.2020
Yield on Naftogaz eurobonds will amount to 8.95%, expected volume $500 mln

Yield on Naftogaz eurobonds will amount to 8.95%, expected volume $500 mln

10:36 12.10.2020
Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

12:37 09.10.2020
Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

16:25 29.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

15:24 29.09.2020
Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

17:20 28.09.2020
Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

10:49 28.09.2020
Ukraine pays $110.7 mln coupon for eurobonds due in 2032 – Finance ministry

Ukraine pays $110.7 mln coupon for eurobonds due in 2032 – Finance ministry

18:01 25.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine adds five routes in Kyiv region to Village Routes

Vodafone Ukraine adds five routes in Kyiv region to Village Routes

17:56 17.09.2020
Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 4.1%, worsens for 2021 to 6.5%

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

NBU keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 by 6%, improves growth expectations in 2021 to 4.2%

LATEST

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Surplus of current account of balance of payments in 2020 will be 2.9% of GDP - NBU

NBU could play role of market maker on secondary govt bonds market, denies participation in financing budget deficit

Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

Renovation of roads leading to checkpoints is one of Ukravtodor's priorities for 2021

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 4.1%, worsens for 2021 to 6.5%

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

NBU as before expects arrival of IMF SBA tranche by late 2020 – NBU governor

NBU keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 by 6%, improves growth expectations in 2021 to 4.2%

NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD