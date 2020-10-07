KIVI plans to create its own smart-TV system in cooperation with Google

KIVI, an international TV manufacturer headquartered in Ukraine, is planning its own smart-TV system in cooperation with Google.

"We plan to develop our system together with Google, and we also see a number of needs that a smart TV can solve in every family today, and we believe that this will radically change the role of TV in the home," the founder, Vice-President for production and innovation at KIVI Yevhen Rudenko said during an online conference on Wednesday.

He also said that in 2020, voice control became a trend in the TV market, and in the future it will be the integration of the device into the smart home system.

"The KIVI development team works daily on the development of the company's products, focusing exclusively on the creation of smart TV sets," Rudenko said.

According to Vice-President for Marketing, People Management & Business transformation of the company Serhiy Wenger, recently the company entered the top three in Belarus, top five in Kazakhstan, top 10 in Russia, and at the end of 2019 the top three in sales in Ukraine among Smart TV brands.

"The KIVI team has achieved such a result in four years and expects that the new line will significantly strengthen the company's market positions in the coming year," the company said.

Wenger also said that according to the company's forecasts, the so-called smartscreen devices will soon replace smart TV sets and they will function as the center of a smart home.

On October 7, 2020, KIVI presented a new series of smart TVs KIVI Smart TV 2020 based on the operating system from Google Android TV 9 in Ukraine.

KIVI is an international company, developer and manufacturer of smart TVs and TV services. Products under the brand of the same name are sold in European and Asian markets, and the KIVI TV service is available on all TVs with the Android system in Ukraine.