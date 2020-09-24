Economy

10:55 24.09.2020

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

3 min read
Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Morgan Stanley analysts believe that the plans of the Ukrainian government to finance the lion's share of the UAH 208 billion deficit provided for in the draft state budget 2021 in the domestic market through the placement of government bonds are overstated, which, in their opinion, increases the likelihood of unscheduled placements of eurobonds and pushes the country to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international financial institutions (IFIs).

The net issue for the whole year in the amount of UAH 208 billion will require an average monthly net issue of UAH 17 billion, which is much higher than the current level, the bank said in a study issued this week.

The analysts said that since the beginning of this year, the net issue of government bonds amounted to only UAH 31 billion, moreover, in July and August it was negative – in the amount of UAH 6 billion and UAH 13 billion, respectively.

Morgan Stanley also drew attention to the fact that the maturity of the securities sold dropped significantly: since March, there were no bonds with maturity of more than three years, most government bonds were up to a year, which leads to the need to increase their refinancing.

According to the report, the share of nonresidents of the domestic government loans market in Ukraine, as well as in similar markets in countries such as Egypt, Ghana or Sri Lanka, continues to decline. Since February, the government bonds portfolio of nonresidents has already decreased 47% in hryvnia, and the share of the total volume – from 17.5% to 11.4%.

According to Morgan Stanley, difficulties with domestic financing of the deficit, which the government set at a level exceeding the expectations for 6% of GDP, may lead to both a reduction in the deficit and the need to increase its external financing several times from the planned $1.1 billion (UAH 32 billion). At the same time, the analysts consider the current forecast of the Ukrainian government for the placement of eurobonds in 2021 for $3 billion to be high.

This situation emphasizes the importance of official external financing for Ukraine, but the current program with the IMF is already with disruption of the schedule even before its first review. Morgan Stanley recalled that this situation is typical for Ukraine: five previous programs with the IMF were financed by only 40%, while the current Stand-By Arrangement of SDR 3.6 billion (about $5 billion) is already financed by 42%. According to the analysts, taking into account the number of current unresolved issues in cooperation with the IMF, obtaining even one tranche of $0.7 billion this year looks hard to achieve.

In this regard, the analysts do not rule out another issue of Ukrainian eurobonds this year, if there is such an opportunity in the market. They also maintain neutral guidance on the country's eurobonds, favoring the long end of the curve, and view Value Recovery Instruments (VRIs) as more promising thanks to the first payment in 2021, the possibility of high payments in 2023 after a likely rebound in GDP in 2021 and the potential for further buybacks.

Tags: #government #ukraine #morgan_stanley
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 24.09.2020
Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

14:49 24.09.2020
Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

10:39 24.09.2020
Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

17:38 22.09.2020
EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

15:00 22.09.2020
Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

14:19 22.09.2020
Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

18:03 21.09.2020
Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

16:37 21.09.2020
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

14:42 21.09.2020
Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

11:13 19.09.2020
Ukraine records 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 1,268 recoveries, 48 deaths

Ukraine records 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 1,268 recoveries, 48 deaths

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

LATEST

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

Developer Arricano sees net profit rise 2.5-fold, reduces revenue by 18% in H1 2020

Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

One more portfolio company of Khomutynnik investment fund became «unicorn»

Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

RDS repairs 37 km of H-01 highway in Cherkasy region ahead of schedule, wins tenders for 35 more km

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD