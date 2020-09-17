Economy

18:45 17.09.2020

NBU decisions on refinancing rate will depend on development of situation with coronavirus

2 min read
NBU decisions on refinancing rate will depend on development of situation with coronavirus

The decisions of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on the refinancing rate, which is currently at the level of 6% per annum, will depend on the development of the situation with coronavirus, the board of the central bank said during a meeting with the heads of the member institutions of the Forum for Leading International Financial Institutions (FLIFI).

"During the last monetary meetings, the NBU kept the rate at the level of 6%. In those conditions that was the best solution ... Further decisions depend on the development of the situation with coronavirus," the NBU press service said on Facebook.

During the meeting, the NBU board also noted that Ukraine's dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues, specifying that the next tranche from the fund is expected this year.

Another topic of the meeting was the revival of mortgage lending, in particular, the board of the National Bank indicated that the reduction of interest rates on mortgages to a single-digit level is a matter of the current and next years, the press service reported.

The board also added that the central bank has joined the development of new legislation on financial and credit mechanisms for housing construction, which aims to increase the responsibility of developers and transparency in financing the real estate market.

Еще по теме

Tags: #rate #nbu #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:00 17.09.2020
Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

09:23 14.09.2020
Ukraine records 2,462 new cases of Covid-19 over past day, 650 recoveries, 33 deaths

Ukraine records 2,462 new cases of Covid-19 over past day, 650 recoveries, 33 deaths

11:17 12.09.2020
Ukraine records 3,103 COVID-19 cases over day, 1,341 recovered, 72 died

Ukraine records 3,103 COVID-19 cases over day, 1,341 recovered, 72 died

16:57 11.09.2020
Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

10:38 11.09.2020
Tymoshenko tests negative for COVID-19 - press secretary

Tymoshenko tests negative for COVID-19 - press secretary

10:06 11.09.2020
Ukraine hits another COVID-19 daily high, 3,144 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Ukraine hits another COVID-19 daily high, 3,144 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

09:26 10.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,582 new COVID-19 cases per day, 44 died, record number of recovered is 1,174

Ukraine registers 2,582 new COVID-19 cases per day, 44 died, record number of recovered is 1,174

10:39 08.09.2020
PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

13:34 07.09.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves expand by 1% in Aug – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves expand by 1% in Aug – NBU

09:41 04.09.2020
Ukraine records 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths over past day

Ukraine records 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths over past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

J.P. Morgan expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 4% in 2020, grow by 6% in 2021

LATEST

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

Rada rejects govt bill on granting Ukrenergo with guarantees for loans to pay debts to RES companies

Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians continue improving in Aug – study

Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD