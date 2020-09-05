Economy

13:12 05.09.2020

Ukraine fulfilling 'structural beacons' to get IMF tranches - Marchenko

Ukraine is performing "structural beacons" to receive tranches of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and hopes a meeting of the fund's online mission will be carried out in the near future, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"Of course, we are in a dialogue with the IMF. We hope to receive the next tranche. We have two more tranches planned by the end of the year for $ 700 million each. And we hope that in the near future there will be an online conference, that is, it will not be a visit, it will be an online mission of the fund. And we will be able to show our achievements, because we are fulfilling the planned structural beacons," Marchenko said on the air of the Podrobytsi Tyzhnia (Details of the Week) program on Inter TV Channel.

The minister stressed that the scenario in which Ukraine does not receive the IMF tranches is not being considered.

"We do not consider scenarios in which we do not receive IMF tranches. Now we have scenarios in which we calmly finance the budget deficit, in particular with funds from the IMF. That is, we do not consider other scenarios yet," the minister said.

Tags: #finance_ministry #ukraine #imf
