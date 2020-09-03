PrivatBank loses in $350 mln dispute with Surkis brothers in Pechersky district court – PrivatBank's lawyer

On September 2, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv satisfied the statement of the offshore companies of the Surkis brothers on the procedure for executing the court decision made in 2017 on the obligation of the state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) to service their deposits, the debt for which the plaintiffs estimate at $350 million, Law Adviser to PrivatBank Andriy Pozhydayev told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said that the bank does not plan to pay $350 million in favor of offshore companies, but the latter can apply to the State criminal-Executive Service for the forced write-off of funds from the bank's correspondent accounts.

"The statement of six companies was satisfied in full. We have moved from the non-property nature of the dispute... to the property. The bodies of the State criminal-Executive Service at the moment must collect funds from the bank," Pozhydayev told reporters, specifying that the parties will receive the full text of the court decision in the morning on September 3.

As reported, in a corresponding statement, the Surkis companies asked the court to precisely determine the amount that PrivatBank must pay them as part of the fulfillment of obligations to service deposits placed by offshore companies in 2012-2014 (before the bank's nationalization) on the accounts of the Cyprus branch of the financial institution.

In addition, the companies asked the court to provide the State criminal-Executive Service with the power to forcibly collect the corresponding funds from the accounts of PrivatBank in case the bank refuses to voluntarily repay them.

According to the position of PrivatBank, which was previously reported by Pozhydayev, the relevant agreements of the Surkis offshore companies are considered fulfilled for today, since in 2016, during the nationalization, they were exchanged for shares of an additional issue as deposits of persons affiliated with the bank.