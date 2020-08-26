Volume of issuing 'affordable loans 5-7-9%' exceeds UAH 5.5 bln – Finance Ministry

The partner banks of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund last week under the state program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" signed 246 new loan agreements for UAH 653 million, while in general, since the start of the program 2,444 loans for UAH 5.546 billion have been issued.

According to data on the website of the Ministry of Finance, the banks kept the pace of issuing loans under this program at the level of the week before last (207 loans for UAH 666 million).

"Over the past week, under the state program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" the banks refinanced UAH 535.6 million and provided 76.2 million investment loans and loans for working capital," the department said.

The portfolio of investment loans from the partner banks of the fund grew by UAH 70.8 million over the week, to UAH 992 million, the ministry added.

"Within the framework of a special anti-crisis loan package of the program, which the government introduced during the quarantine restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs have already received loans for UAH 110.3 million," the Finance Ministry said.