NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at the fourth auction of interest rate swap on August 19 satisfied seven applications of six banks for UAH 5 billion (out of UAH 5 billion of the announced volume of the tender) at an average weighted interest rate of 6.5% per annum, according to data released on the regulator's website.

According to the report, six banks took part in the auction, which submitted nine bids with a total volume of UAH 5.26 billion at a rate of 6.0% to 6.75% per annum. The ceiling rate was set at 6.5%.

As reported, the NBU at the first auction of interest rate swap on July 2 satisfied the bids of two banks for UAH 20 million, at the second one (on July 15) those of five banks for UAH 410 million at an average weighted interest rate of 6.5% per annum.

It was noted that four banks took part in the first auction, they submitted 14 applications for a total of UAH 1.38 billion at a rate of 5% to 6.5% per annum, at the second one - seven banks that submitted 17 applications for UAH 2.49 billion under the rate from 5.5% to 6.5% per annum.

The ceiling rate at both auctions was set at 6.5% per annum, according to the NBU data.