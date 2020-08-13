PrivatBank petitions NABU on unlawful appointment of judge Vovk to case involving Surkis' offshore deposits

State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) on August 12 appealed to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) with a statement about the unlawful appointment of judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court Serhiy Vovk to case No.757/7499/17 involving offshore companies of the Surkis brothers in the procedure for implementing the court's decision of 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank to service their deposits.

"In the actions of judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court Vovk, there are signs of criminal offenses, namely: abuse of power and interference in the operation of the court's automated workflow system," the bank's press service said on Thursday.

The bank said in the statement to the bureau that judge Vovk accepted the plaintiffs' applications for consideration in violation of the requirements of the law and abusing his official position.

As reported, PrivatBank on August 10 appealed to Pechersky District Court of Kyiv with a statement about the dismissal of Judge Serhiy Vovk from the consideration of civil case No. 757/7499/17 involving offshore companies of the Surkis brothers in the procedure for implementing the court decision of 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank (Kyiv) to service their deposits placed in 2012-2014 on the accounts of the Cyprus branch of the financial institution.

According to the press service of PrivatBank on Tuesday, the bank's application for the dismissal of Vovk should be considered by another judge of the Pechersky District Court before the next hearing in the case, scheduled for August 14.